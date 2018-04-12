WrestlingInc.com

John Cena On His WWE In-Ring Future, Carmella Cash-In Reactions, Natalya's WrestleMania 34 Gear

By Marc Middleton | April 12, 2018

- Above is a new WWE Now video with Cathy Kelley looking at Twitter reactions to Carmella cashing in her Money In the Bank title shot on Charlotte Flair to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion, thanks to an assist from "The IIconics" Peyton Royce & Billie Kay.

- John Cena recently appeared on Popcorn with Peter Travers to promote his new "Blockers" movie. It was noted that Cena is "giving some serious throught to what comes next in his career after wrestling."

"The fact that I've been able to do it at the pace that I have for 16 years, that's not your regular statistic," Cena told Travers. "That falls into like the Tom Brady category. I'm not supposed to be where I am anyway. So I don't know when it's all going to end."

- Natalya tweeted the following on her WrestleMania 34 gear Wednesday and today, revealing that WWE seamstress Terry Anderson designed the outfit with more than 15,000 Swarovski crystals. They were French fashion house Balmain.




