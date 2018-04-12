John Cena On His WWE In-Ring Future, Carmella Cash-In Reactions, Natalya's WrestleMania 34 Gear

- Above is a new WWE Now video with Cathy Kelley looking at Twitter reactions to Carmella cashing in her Money In the Bank title shot on Charlotte Flair to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion, thanks to an assist from "The IIconics" Peyton Royce & Billie Kay.

- John Cena recently appeared on Popcorn with Peter Travers to promote his new "Blockers" movie. It was noted that Cena is "giving some serious throught to what comes next in his career after wrestling."

"The fact that I've been able to do it at the pace that I have for 16 years, that's not your regular statistic," Cena told Travers. "That falls into like the Tom Brady category. I'm not supposed to be where I am anyway. So I don't know when it's all going to end."

See Also Steve Austin Talks The Undertaker Squashing John Cena At WrestleMania 34

- Natalya tweeted the following on her WrestleMania 34 gear Wednesday and today, revealing that WWE seamstress Terry Anderson designed the outfit with more than 15,000 Swarovski crystals. They were French fashion house Balmain.

Blown away by the magic of #WrestleMania. Thanks to the Picasso of seamstresses, @redheadedstitch, for taking a vision I had for my costume & bringing it to life! We were inspired by @balmain and we wanted to stay traditional with the Hart Family dynasty colors pink & black! ???? pic.twitter.com/Y18FcmrdHG — Nattie (@NatbyNature) April 12, 2018

Your work is pure magic @redheadedstitch! 15,000 @swarovski crystals with the jacket and the gear combined made our @Balmain inspired costume come to life for #WrestleMania34! I love you, Terry!

?????? pic.twitter.com/8ULJzs5vE5 — Nattie (@NatbyNature) April 11, 2018