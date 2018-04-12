Rusev Reacts To Casket Match Change?, Michelle McCool - TMZ Note, WWE On Undertaker - Chris Jericho

As noted, WWE has announced that Chris Jericho will be replacing Rusev in the Casket Match against The Undertaker that is scheduled for WWE's Greatest Royal Rumble event on Friday, April 27th from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, which will air live on the WWE Network that day beginning with the Kickoff pre-show at 11am EST.

Rusev took to Twitter today and wrote his first public comments since the change was announced. The comments were re-tweeted by Lana and can be seen below:

Life is life..... it will be #RusevDay somewhere — . (@RusevBUL) April 12, 2018

For those who missed it, the storyline reason for Rusev being pulled was Lana refusing to allow him to compete in the Casket Match.

WWE's announcement came just a few hours after TMZ Sports publishing a video interview with Lana and Rusev discussing the match and how The Bulgarian Brute would send The Dead Man to retirement. You can read out coverage of the interview at this link.

Taker's wife Michelle McCool saw a TMZ headline on Twitter and responded. TMZ's headline noted that Rusev and Lana threatened to crush Takers "old ass" but that was never said in the video. The headline read like this: "WWE's Lana & Rusev Rusev's Gonna Retire Undertaker ... CRUSH His Old Ass!"

McCool checked and saw that Rusev and Lana never made the "crush his old ass" comments and wrote the following:

Had to listen to see if "crush his old a$$" was ACTUALLY said! Guess some people are smarter than others...?????? https://t.co/avOLWKORV8 — Michelle McCool (@McCoolMichelleL) April 12, 2018

I assumed she meant that most people take an article title on face-value, whereas smarter people would watch the video to see that he never actually said that. — Markbob (@Manleypants) April 12, 2018

Precisely! Glad you get it....d'dn't realize that was such a hot topic!??????? https://t.co/COK3U1GyMt — Michelle McCool (@McCoolMichelleL) April 12, 2018

You can see how WWE explained the match change in their official announcement below. They also commented on this being Jericho's first Casket Match and the brief history between the two legends: