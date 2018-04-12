Impact Wrestling Live Coverage: Rosemary And Taya Valkyrie Collide, Changes To Redemption Main Event

Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of Impact on POP, which will begin at 8pm ET! Be sure to leave your feedback in the comments section, share our coverage of tonight's episode through social media, and REFRESH for the most up to date coverage. Below is what's on tap for tonight's show.

TOMORROW on IMPACT - we tell the FULL story of what went down at Wrestlecon and how it changed the main event of Redemption. #IMPACTonPop pic.twitter.com/iwUi4RGE9g — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 12, 2018