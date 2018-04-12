CM Punk's Second UFC Fight Booked For Chicago This Summer

Former WWE champion and superstar CM Punk has his second appearance inside the Octagon signed, sealed and delivered. The promotion confirmed that Punk will meet Mike Jackson on June 9 from the United Center in Chicago at UFC 225.

The card features two title fights, as Robert Whittaker defends his middleweight belt vs. Yoel Romero in the main event live on pay-per-view. Rafael dos Anjos, a former lightweight champion, and Colby Covington square off in the co-main for the interim welterweight title.

Punk, real name Phil Brooks, lost his MMA debut in 2016 to Mickey Gall at UFC 203 via rear-naked choke. It was unknown until recently if the promotion would give him a second fight, but UFC president Dana White mentioned over the weekend that the plan was in place to fight Jackson in his hometown.

Jackson also sports a career pro record of 0-1 and was lsot submitted - via rear-naked choke - at the hands of Gall in 2016. He also lost his lone amateur fight in 2009 via decision. Along with competing, Gall is a photographer and videographer for several regional MMA promotions.

Some of the other notable fights planned for UFC 225 include former champion Holly Holm vs. Megan Anderson, ex-champion Rashad Evans vs. Anthony Smith and Alistair Overeem vs. Curtis Blaydes. The exact lineup has yet to be released by the UFC.