WrestlingInc.com

New Matches Announced For Redemption PPV At Tonight's Impact

By Joshua Gagnon | April 12, 2018

On tonight's Impact, Eli Drake announced Scott Steiner is going to be his tag team partner and the duo will take on LAX for the Impact World Tag Team Championship at Redemption on April 22. Drake won a title opportunity thanks to getting a case in a "Feast or Fired" Match a few weeks back.


Impact also announced Impact Knockouts Champion Allie will face Su Yung at the PPV.


Be sure to join our live coverage of tonight's show! Below is the updated PPV card:

* Austin Aries (c) vs. Pentagon Jr. vs. Fenix (Impact World Championship)
* Matt Sydal (c) vs. Petey Williams (Impact X Division Championship)
* LAX (c) vs. Eli Drake and Scott Steiner (Impact World Tag Team Championship)
* Allie (c) vs. Su Yung (Impact Knockouts Championship)

Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

» WWE Shop: Save 30% Off All Orders Over $50 (Excludes Titles)

Most Popular

Back To Top