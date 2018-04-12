New Matches Announced For Redemption PPV At Tonight's Impact

On tonight's Impact, Eli Drake announced Scott Steiner is going to be his tag team partner and the duo will take on LAX for the Impact World Tag Team Championship at Redemption on April 22. Drake won a title opportunity thanks to getting a case in a "Feast or Fired" Match a few weeks back.

Impact also announced Impact Knockouts Champion Allie will face Su Yung at the PPV.

OFFICIAL FOR REDEMPTION: @AllieImpact will defend the Knockouts Championship against The Undead Bride @realsuyung on April 22nd on PPV.



This is Allie's toughest test to date as Champion.



MORE: https://t.co/rQEyAFjNCr pic.twitter.com/yGw29xD1mv — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 10, 2018

Be sure to join our live coverage of tonight's show! Below is the updated PPV card:

* Austin Aries (c) vs. Pentagon Jr. vs. Fenix (Impact World Championship)

* Matt Sydal (c) vs. Petey Williams (Impact X Division Championship)

* LAX (c) vs. Eli Drake and Scott Steiner (Impact World Tag Team Championship)

* Allie (c) vs. Su Yung (Impact Knockouts Championship)