Tommy Dreamer Shows Up At Tonight's Impact, Another Match Added To Redemption PPV

Tommy Dreamer appeared on tonight's episode of Impact to help out Moose and Eddie Edwards after an attack from oVe (Sami Callihan, Dave and Jake Crist). Dreamed challenged the three to a House of Hardcore Match at Impact Redemption PPV on April 22.

Below is the updated card:

* Austin Aries (c) vs. Pentagon Jr. vs. Fenix (Impact World Championship)

* Matt Sydal (c) vs. Petey Williams (Impact X Division Championship)

* LAX (c) vs. Eli Drake and Scott Steiner (Impact World Tag Team Championship)

* Allie (c) vs. Su Yung (Impact Knockouts Championship)

* Tommy Dreamer, Eddie Edwards, and Moose vs. oVe (House of Hardcore 6-Man Tag Match)

Above and below are videos of Dreamer's appearance: