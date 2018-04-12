WWE NXT Star Teases Announcements, WWE To Report Financials, Superstar Kid Personas Reveal (Video)

- WWE posted this video from the presentation of the Superstar Kid personas at WrestleMania 34 Axxess in New Orleans, which was done in honor of Connor's Cure. The event was hosted by Stephanie McMahon, Daniel Bryan and others.
- WWE issued the following today:
WWE® TO REPORT FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS
STAMFORD, Conn., April 12, 2018 – WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced that it will report its first quarter 2018 results on Thursday, May 3, 2018, before the opening of the market. The Company's Chairman & CEO, Vincent K. McMahon, and Co-Presidents, George A. Barrios and Michelle D. Wilson, will host a conference call beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results.
All interested parties are welcome to listen to a live web cast that will be hosted through the Company's web site at corporate.wwe.com/investors. Participants can access the conference call by dialing 855-200-4993 (toll free) or 323-794-2092 from outside the U.S. (conference ID for both lines: 1674928). Please reserve a line approximately 10 minutes prior to the start time of the conference call.
The earnings presentation referenced during the call will be made available on May 3, 2018 at corporate.wwe.com/investors. A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the conference call concludes, and can be accessed on the Company's web site.
- WWE NXT Superstar Lio Rush tweeted the following teaser on future announcements today. As noted, Rush won a dark match over indie talent Chico Adams at Wednesday's NXT TV tapings and had a new bodyguard, played by NXT big man Babatunde Aiyegbusi. Rush wrote:
New and exciting projects to come soon! Be on the look out for announcements coming in the near future. #MM— Man Of The Hour (@itsLioRush) April 10, 2018