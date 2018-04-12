WrestlingInc.com

Chris Jericho Says He Will Bury The Undertaker, Jinder Mahal To Host Fireside Chat, EC3's Theme Song

By Marc Middleton | April 12, 2018

- As seen above, WWE Music has released the new "Top ONE Percent" theme song for WWE NXT Superstar Ethan Carter III. As noted, EC3's NXT TV debut match will air on May 2nd or May 9th, a match against Raul Mendoza.

- WWE United States Champion Jinder Mahal will be hosting a Fireside Chat on Thursday of this week at the Sikh Heritage Month event in Brampton, Ontario, Canada at City Hall. The event is free to the public. Jinder tweeted the following details:


Rusev Reacts To Casket Match Change?, Michelle McCool - TMZ Note, WWE On Undertaker - Chris Jericho
See Also
Rusev Reacts To Casket Match Change?, Michelle McCool - TMZ Note, WWE On Undertaker - Chris Jericho

- As noted, WWE announced on Thursday that Chris Jericho will be replacing Rusev in the Casket Match against The Undertaker at WWE's Greatest Royal Rumble event on Friday, April 27th from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, which will air live on the WWE Network that day beginning with the Kickoff pre-show at 11am EST. Jericho took to Instagram and wrote the following on the match:

The last time I was in the ring with #TheUndertaker, I beat him for the @wwe world title. In a few weeks at the #GreatestRoyalRumble, I'm gonna beat him again and BURY his ass... #KingOfTheCasketMatch


Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

» WWE Shop: Save 30% Off All Orders Over $50 (Excludes Titles)

Most Popular

Back To Top