Chris Jericho Says He Will Bury The Undertaker, Jinder Mahal To Host Fireside Chat, EC3's Theme Song

- As seen above, WWE Music has released the new "Top ONE Percent" theme song for WWE NXT Superstar Ethan Carter III. As noted, EC3's NXT TV debut match will air on May 2nd or May 9th, a match against Raul Mendoza.

- WWE United States Champion Jinder Mahal will be hosting a Fireside Chat on Thursday of this week at the Sikh Heritage Month event in Brampton, Ontario, Canada at City Hall. The event is free to the public. Jinder tweeted the following details:

Tmrw, April 13 I will be in Brampton Ontario (Greater Toronto Area) from 7-9pm at Brampton City Hall. The Month of April is Sikh Heritage Month and I will be having a fireside chat. It's a free event open to all. @sikhheritageON #Toronto #WWEToronto #YYZ #Brampton #Sikh pic.twitter.com/yxPBXt4zq5 — The Maharaja (@JinderMahal) April 12, 2018

- As noted, WWE announced on Thursday that Chris Jericho will be replacing Rusev in the Casket Match against The Undertaker at WWE's Greatest Royal Rumble event on Friday, April 27th from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, which will air live on the WWE Network that day beginning with the Kickoff pre-show at 11am EST. Jericho took to Instagram and wrote the following on the match:

The last time I was in the ring with #TheUndertaker, I beat him for the @wwe world title. In a few weeks at the #GreatestRoyalRumble, I'm gonna beat him again and BURY his ass... #KingOfTheCasketMatch