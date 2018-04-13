Tenille Dashwood On Daniel Bryan Getting Cleared By WWE, Connecting With ROH, Women Of Honor

Tenille Dashwood (fka Emma) spoke to Chuck Carroll of CBS Local Sports on how she connected with ROH, being included in the Women of Honor division, and Daniel Bryan's in-ring clearance with WWE. Here are some of the highlights:

Are you surprised that Daniel Bryan got the clearance to return and maybe slightly disappointed that it doesn't appear, at this point, that he'll be in an ROH ring any time soon?

"Well, he's obviously under contract with the WWE, so that stops that part of it with Ring of Honor. I guess we always thought that he would never wrestle again, so to hear this is amazing news. … As a wrestler myself, to think that you could never wrestler again when you love something like that … I can't imagine how hard it has been for him and for Brie and the family. I was so excited and just so happy for them when I heard that he could wrestle again. I don't know what the circumstances are as far as being cleared or anything, but I'm just very happy for them and excited. To be able to do that again is very special."

How did you get into contact with the company? Was that through Cody or Brandi Rhodes, or did they reach out to you, did you reach out to them?

"It was a bit of everything. I think there was a number of people that I had worked with in the past that had reached out to them, saying 'Tenille's available now.' And then vice versa, I'm using a booking agent, and I think they reached out to him and they spoke as well."

This is your second time being part of the women's movement. … Can you compare your experience with this women's movement with your previous experience?

"I was with WWE for about six years, and NXT was a big part of that. … When wrestling started being showcased as main events on the NXT Arrival, women from then on started to have bigger matches, more opportunities, and were showcased in main events and started to get chances they hadn't had before. It feels like a similar thing is happening now [in Ring of Honor], and it's a chance for me to be a part of that again, and to elevate the women and to showcase that to the world."

Dashwood also discussed creative freedoms in ROH. You can check out the full interview by clicking here.