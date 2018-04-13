Rusev Removes WWE References From Twitter, Box Office News For The Rock's Latest Movie, WWE Shop

- Dwayne Johnson's latest movie, Rampage, opens today. According to Box Office Pro, it is projected to open at $36.5 million this weekend. That is about what Johnson's last movie, Jumanji, opened at last December ($36.17 million). Jumanji had ridiculous staying power, however, and this week it surpassed Spider-Man at the domestic box office this week to become Sony's biggest hit in North America. Jumanji has grossed $403.74 million domestically, with a worldwide total of $950.8 million.

Jumanji had garnered positive reviews, earning a 76% at movie review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes. The reviews for Rampage aren't nearly as favorable, as it sits at a 53%. However, that is still better than the reviews for another hit movie from Johnson, San Andreas, which had scored a 50%.

- Rusev has removed all WWE references from his Twitter profile. As noted, Rusev was announced this week to face The Undertaker in a casket match at The Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia, however he was replaced on Thursday by Chris Jericho. Earlier that day, TMZ ran an interview with Rusev and Lana regarding the match and used the headline, "RUSEV'S GONNA RETIRE UNDERTAKER... CRUSH His Old Ass!," even though they never said anything close to that in the interview. Taker's wife, Michelle McCool, responded to TMZ's story, writing:

Had to listen to see if "crush his old a$$" was ACTUALLY said! Guess some people are smarter than others...?????? https://t.co/avOLWKORV8 — Michelle McCool (@McCoolMichelleL) April 12, 2018

After being pulled from the match, Rusev tweeted:

Life is life..... it will be #RusevDay somewhere — . (@RusevBUL) April 12, 2018

