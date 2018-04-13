Ronda Rousey Returning To Action Next Month, Triple H Reveals WWE NXT Takeover Success, Apollo

- As seen above, WWE Music has released Apollo's "Cruise Control" theme song.
- Ronda Rousey has been announced for the WWE live events in Europe next month. WWE announced the following on her European debut:
Ronda Rousey makes her European debut during WWE Live this May
With a triumphant WrestleMania debut under her belt, "Rowdy" Ronda Rousey will compete in Europe for the first time under a WWE banner during four dates of this May's WWE Live tour.
The Baddest Woman on the Planet will appear on the May 16 date in Geneva, Switzerland, followed by May 17 in Vienna, Austria, May 18 in Turin, Italy, and May 19 in Paris, France.
Whom Rousey will face has yet to be determined, but given the show-stealing performance the former UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion put on at WrestleMania, the events are sure to be must-see.
Tickets for Rousey's European debuts – as well as WWE's other Live Events throughout Europe – are available here.
- Triple H took to Twitter on Thursday and revealed that WWE NXT "Takeover: New Orleans" was the most-viewed Takeover in history. He tweeted the following on NXT Champion Aleister Black, NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler and The Undisputed Era, who now have the NXT Tag Team Titles and the NXT North American Title:
In front of a SOLD OUT and most viewed ever #NXTTakeOver, @WWENXT began its NeXT chapter, its NeXT evolution...its NeXT Era.— Triple H (@TripleH) April 12, 2018
Congratulations @WWEAleister @QoSBaszler @KORcombat @AdamColePro @roderickstrong @theBobbyFish
Always becoming more... #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/gfi5HjKwr1