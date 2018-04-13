Ronda Rousey Returning To Action Next Month, Triple H Reveals WWE NXT Takeover Success, Apollo

- As seen above, WWE Music has released Apollo's "Cruise Control" theme song.

- Ronda Rousey has been announced for the WWE live events in Europe next month. WWE announced the following on her European debut:

With a triumphant WrestleMania debut under her belt, "Rowdy" Ronda Rousey will compete in Europe for the first time under a WWE banner during four dates of this May's WWE Live tour.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet will appear on the May 16 date in Geneva, Switzerland, followed by May 17 in Vienna, Austria, May 18 in Turin, Italy, and May 19 in Paris, France.

Whom Rousey will face has yet to be determined, but given the show-stealing performance the former UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion put on at WrestleMania, the events are sure to be must-see.

Tickets for Rousey's European debuts – as well as WWE's other Live Events throughout Europe – are available here.