Backstage News On Possible Turn Plans For Bray Wyatt, WWE NXT Stable Coming To The Main Roster?

There has been a push within WWE for Bray Wyatt to turn on Matt Hardy and then be the leader of SAnitY on the main roster, according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. No word yet on if they are moving forward with this idea but it has been pitched.

Wyatt recently joined Hardy and helped him win the fifth annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 34. They are set to team on Monday's RAW to face The Revival with the winners facing The Bar for the vacant RAW Tag Team Titles at the April 27th Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia.

As noted, this week's dark main event at the WWE NXT TV tapings saw NXT Champion Aleister Black defeat SAnitY leader Eric Young. He then took out SAnitY members Killian Dain and Alexander Wolfe. With SAnitY being off TV for at least the next few weeks, there was some fan speculation on this being their last appearance before being called to the main roster.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

