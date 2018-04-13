WWE Superstar Shakeup News, Shayna Baszler's Custom Title Plates (Photo), Bobby Lashley Top 10

- Above is a new WWE Top 10 video looking at Bobby Lashley's most dominant moments. The former World Heavyweight Champion made his return to WWE on Monday's RAW.

- Just about all top SmackDown Superstars are scheduled to be at Monday's RAW in Hartford, CT for the first night of the two-night WWE Superstar Shakeup event, according to PWInsider. There is no SmackDown live event that evening, allowing the blue brand Superstars to be in attendance.

- New WWE NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler revealed her new custom title plates on Snapchat. Below is a screenshot of the plates, thanks to Reddit user StraightEdge_EA: