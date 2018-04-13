WrestleMania 34 Behind-The-Scenes, Ronda Rousey Vs. Stephanie McMahon Feud Teaser, Takeover: Chicago

- Above is new behind-the-scenes footage from WrestleMania 34 featuring Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey, The Undertaker, WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, Daniel Bryan and others.

- As noted, Monday's post-WrestleMania 34 RAW indicated that the feud between Ronda Rousey and Stephanie McMahon will continue. WWE posted the following teaser for the two and next Monday's RAW in Hartford, which will feature the first night of the Superstar Shakeup:

Will Ronda Rousey face repercussions after attacking Stephanie McMahon again? In an impressive WrestleMania debut, "Rowdy" Ronda Rousey teamed with Kurt Angle to defeat Stephanie McMahon & Triple H, doing some serious damage to the Raw Commissioner's left arm in the process. When Stephanie attempted to "befriend" Ronda and put the WWE "machine" behind The Baddest Woman on the Planet, Rousey saw through the façade and went to work on Stephanie's arm once again, further damaging the injured limb. The McMahons aren't known for taking disrespect lightly, so what awaits Ronda when she enters Raw on Monday?

- Triple H announced today that the pre-sale code for WWE NXT "Takeover: Chicago" is NXTLIVE. Tickets are now available at NXTTickets.com. "Takeover: Chicago" takes place on Saturday, June 16th from the Allstate Arena during WWE Money In the Bank weekend.