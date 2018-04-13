Alberto El Patron On Why He No-Showed Last Friday's Impact Wrestling Vs. Lucha Underground Event

Alberto El Patron was interviewed by Sporting News to promote tonight's Combate Americas MMA event. Below are a couple of highlights:

No-showing last Friday's Impact Wrestling vs. Lucha Underground card, which resulted in Impact releasing him:

"I had a family situation that I needed to attend (to). As you know, my family, my kids are my priority. The situation was involving them and that's why I decided to take care of business and take care of my family situation. And that's all that happened. And that comes to what I was just saying to you. I know people wanted to know absolutely everything. This only concerns my family: my parents, my sister, myself and my kids. And that's the way it's going to stay."

How he is doing now following the events from last weekend:

"I'm fine. Of course, it's difficult because it's never good to go that way. Our relationship wasn't pretty good or completely good. And this was just something that ended up breaking it. I'm fine, I guess. I'm going to do what I was planning on doing, as everybody knows I planning on leaving the pro wrestling business in the next year. I have said it several times over and over. And it's because of some of these things where everybody thinks they can get their nose into your business. Is it right to know absolutely everything about you? It's not.

"I'm just going to continue to do that and doing my stuff here, in Mexico like exactly how I was doing it and sometime next year and say goodbye to the pro wrestling business."