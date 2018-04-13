WrestlingInc.com

Actor Vs. WWE Stars In Thumb Wrestling (Video), WWE Touts YouTube Success, Ronda Rousey Hypes Tour

By Marc Middleton | April 13, 2018

- Above is video of actor Macaulay Culkin thumb wrestling WWE NXT North American Champion Adam Cole, WWE Champion AJ Styles, Braun Strowman, Paul Heyman and NXT Champion Aleister Black in New Orleans last week.

Paul Heyman Officiates Culkin Brother's Wedding WWE-Style (Video)
See Also
Paul Heyman Officiates Culkin Brother's Wedding WWE-Style (Video)

- WWE issued the following to tout the milestone of 25 million YouTube subscribers:

WWE's official YouTube Channel reaches 25 million subscribers

Congratulations are in order! WWE's official YouTube channel reached yet another major milestone when it gained its 25 millionth subscriber on the popular video site.

With highlights from Raw, SmackDown LIVE, pay-per-views, NXT and 205 Live, exclusive interview clips, as well as original series like Southpaw Regional Wrestling, My Son/Daughter Is a WWE Superstar, WWE Game Night and more, WWE's YouTube channel is an amazing destination for any member of the WWE Universe!

With more than 21 billion views and now 25 million subscribers, it's clear that WWE's presence on YouTube is only getting stronger.

- As noted, Ronda Rousey will make her WWE European debut at live events in May. She tweeted the following to hype the tour:


Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

WrestleMania 34 Results

Most Popular

Back To Top