Actor Vs. WWE Stars In Thumb Wrestling (Video), WWE Touts YouTube Success, Ronda Rousey Hypes Tour

- Above is video of actor Macaulay Culkin thumb wrestling WWE NXT North American Champion Adam Cole, WWE Champion AJ Styles, Braun Strowman, Paul Heyman and NXT Champion Aleister Black in New Orleans last week.

- WWE issued the following to tout the milestone of 25 million YouTube subscribers:

WWE's official YouTube Channel reaches 25 million subscribers Congratulations are in order! WWE's official YouTube channel reached yet another major milestone when it gained its 25 millionth subscriber on the popular video site. With highlights from Raw, SmackDown LIVE, pay-per-views, NXT and 205 Live, exclusive interview clips, as well as original series like Southpaw Regional Wrestling, My Son/Daughter Is a WWE Superstar, WWE Game Night and more, WWE's YouTube channel is an amazing destination for any member of the WWE Universe! With more than 21 billion views and now 25 million subscribers, it's clear that WWE's presence on YouTube is only getting stronger.

- As noted, Ronda Rousey will make her WWE European debut at live events in May. She tweeted the following to hype the tour: