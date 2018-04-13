Possible Name Change For Injured WWE Superstar, Best WWE Rookie Years, Who Got Billie Kay's Locker?

- Above is the latest episode of WWE's "List This!" with Vic Joseph looking at the 6 best rookie years in WWE history - The Shield, Big Show, The Undertaker, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.

- WWE recently filed to trademark the "Colin Cassady" name. This is the ring name that Big Cass used before they shortened it, indicating a potential change for his return. Cass should be returning to the ring soon after undergoing knee surgery back in August of 2017. It was reported then that he would be out for 9 months.

- We noted earlier in the week how Peyton Royce passed on her locker at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando to Candice LeRae now that she and Billie Kay have been called up to SmackDown as The IIconics. Billie tweeted the following and revealed that she passed her locker down to Dakota Kai: