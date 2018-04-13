Which WWE Superstar Does Vince McMahon Think Has The Best Chance At Being A Major Player?

Baron Corbin could be due for a singles push in WWE soon.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that out of all the non-main event WWE talents right now, Vince McMahon is said to still be the highest on Corbin as he sees him as a future major player for the company.

With that said, it's worth noting that WWE had big plans for Corbin coming out of WrestleMania 33 in 2017 but they never really pulled the trigger. The plan then was to give Corbin his new music and go hard with his push.

Corbin, a former Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner, came down to one of the final competitors in this year's Andre Battle Royal at WrestleMania 34 but did not win. He's currently scheduled for the 50-man Royal Rumble match at the April 27th Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia. As we noted earlier, Corbin vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles is being advertised as the blue brand main event for the July 15th WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view in Pittsburgh.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

