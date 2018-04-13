Title Matches Set For WWE UK Special Events, Nicholas Entrance Video Revealed, JR On War Raiders

- WWE posted this unreleased entrance video for former RAW Tag Team Champion Nicholas, who teamed with Braun Strowman to win the titles from The Bar at WrestleMania 34. As noted, Nicholas is the 10 year old son of WWE referee John Cone. Braun and Nick relinquished the titles on RAW the next night. Next week's RAW will feature Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt vs. The Revival with the winners facing The Bar for the vacant titles at the April 27th Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia.

- WWE has confirmed several matches for the WWE UK Title Tournament events scheduled for Royal Albert Hall in London on June 18th and June 19th - the one-night tournament to crown a new #1 contender to WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne for a title match on the second night, a six-man match with Dunne, Tyler Bate & Trent Seven vs. The Undisputed Era - WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Roderick Strong & Kyle O'Reilly and NXT North American Champion Adam Cole on the first night plus three NXT title matches to take place the second night. Cole will defend his title while Strong & O'Reilly will defend their titles and NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler will defend her title. Below is the full announcement:

- As noted, this week's NXT episode saw "War Raiders" Hanson and Rowe make their TV debuts by attacking Heavy Machinery, Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss in New Orleans. Below are post-debut tweets from the former War Machine and WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross: