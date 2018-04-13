WrestlingInc.com

Dixie Carter Tweet Covered In WWE Now Video, Drew Gulak Reunites With Indie Stars At Axxess, Stock

By Marc Middleton | April 13, 2018

- Above is a new WWE Now video with Cathy Kelley looking at potential dream opponents for Bobby Lashley based on what fans have been tweeting about - WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns. Cathy also looks at reactions to Lashley's WWE return from former TNA President Dixie Carter and Matt Hardy, plus tweets from Lashley.

Triple H on Bobby Lashley's WWE Return (Photo)
- WWE stock was up 0.44% today, closing at $38.69 per share. Today's high was $39.22 and the low was $38.52.

- Drew Gulak tweeted this video from WrestleMania 34 Axxess in New Orleans, featuring Stokely Hathaway and EVOLVE Tag Team Champions Chris Dickinson & Jaka. Stokely proposes a Catch Point 2.0 stable with Gulak in 2018 but Gulak isn't interested.


