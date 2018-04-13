Dixie Carter Tweet Covered In WWE Now Video, Drew Gulak Reunites With Indie Stars At Axxess, Stock

- Above is a new WWE Now video with Cathy Kelley looking at potential dream opponents for Bobby Lashley based on what fans have been tweeting about - WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns. Cathy also looks at reactions to Lashley's WWE return from former TNA President Dixie Carter and Matt Hardy, plus tweets from Lashley.

- WWE stock was up 0.44% today, closing at $38.69 per share. Today's high was $39.22 and the low was $38.52.

- Drew Gulak tweeted this video from WrestleMania 34 Axxess in New Orleans, featuring Stokely Hathaway and EVOLVE Tag Team Champions Chris Dickinson & Jaka. Stokely proposes a Catch Point 2.0 stable with Gulak in 2018 but Gulak isn't interested.