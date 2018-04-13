WrestlingInc.com

Jim Ross Reveals Graphic Injury Photo, Fans On Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn, Johnny Gargano 'Pick' Video

By Marc Middleton | April 13, 2018

- Above is the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week video with Johnny Gargano plugging WWE NXT "Takeover: New Orleans" and his big Unsanctioned Match win over Tommaso Ciampa.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans which brand Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens should go to. As of this writing, 59% voted for NXT while 34% voted for RAW and 7% voted for SmackDown.

Jim Ross Talks When The Rock Built Rapport With Vince McMahon, Edge & Christian On Talking To Vince
See Also
Jim Ross Talks When The Rock Built Rapport With Vince McMahon, Edge & Christian On Talking To Vince

- WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross just revealed on Twitter that he suffered fractured vertebrae during an accident on the sidelines of an Oklahoma football game in September 2017. Ross revealed the following photo today:



Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

WrestleMania 34 Results

Most Popular

Back To Top