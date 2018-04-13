Jim Ross Reveals Graphic Injury Photo, Fans On Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn, Johnny Gargano 'Pick' Video

- Above is the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week video with Johnny Gargano plugging WWE NXT "Takeover: New Orleans" and his big Unsanctioned Match win over Tommaso Ciampa.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans which brand Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens should go to. As of this writing, 59% voted for NXT while 34% voted for RAW and 7% voted for SmackDown.

- WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross just revealed on Twitter that he suffered fractured vertebrae during an accident on the sidelines of an Oklahoma football game in September 2017. Ross revealed the following photo today:

This injury occurred in September '17 and I finally got around to getting a MRI Tuesday.



Results: I've been diagnosed with a fractured vertebrae.



Worry not about the mules, just load the damn wagon! ?? pic.twitter.com/RdRStRmGTu — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) April 13, 2018