Vince McMahon Thanks Fans For WrestleMania 34, New WWE PC Workouts Episode, AJ Styles Project

By Marc Middleton | April 13, 2018

- Above is the latest episode of WWE Performance Center Workouts, featuring WWE NXT Superstar Montez Ford of The Street Profits putting in work.

- A new DVD set on WWE Champion AJ Styles is set to be released later this year, according to WrestlingDVDNetwork.com. There had been speculation on the set featuring a documentary but WDN notes that it will likely include a match compilation of AJ's best matches since debuting with WWE in 2016. As noted earlier this month, a WWE 365 special on Styles will be premiering on the WWE Network soon as well.

- Vince McMahon took to Twitter today and wrote the following thanks to New Orleans and WWE fans for supporting WrestleMania 34:


