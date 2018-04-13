Backstage Updates On Rey Mysterio's WWE Status & Future, His Appearance At The Greatest Royal Rumble

As noted earlier this week, Rey Mysterio is set to make his return to the ring for WWE at the April 27th Greatest Royal Rumble event from Saudi Arabia, according to PWInsider. This has not been confirmed but it's believed that Rey will be working the 50-man Rumble main event.

In an update on Rey's contractual status, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Rey has not agreed to terms for a new WWE contract as of Thursday of this week, but both sides are still negotiating a deal. The appearance in Saudi Arabia is a one-shot deal.

It's still expected that Rey will sign with WWE but if he does, he won't be immediately returning to TV for a regular role as he's committed to dates for Arolucha and New Japan Pro Wrestling through late summer at least.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

