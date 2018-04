WWE NXT Live Event Results From Venice (4/13): Shayna Baszler Headlines, War Raiders, Ricochet Opens

Thanks to Tara's Friend Henry for the following WWE NXT live event results from tonight's show in Venice, Florida:

* Ricochet defeated Chad Lail

* Christopher Dijak defeated Mars Wang

* Reina Gonzalez and Vanessa Borne defeated Dakota Kai and Stephanie Newell

* Kassius Ohno defeated Brennan Williams

* The Street Profits defeated TM61

* Fabian Aichner defeated Jeet Rama

* Buddy Murphy defeated Lio Rush

* The War Raiders defeated Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch

* NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler retained over Candice LeRae in the main event