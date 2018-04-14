Restaurant Tries To Help The Bullet Club, ROH Steel City Excellence And Masters Of The Craft Cards

- Above is Four-Corner Survival Tag Team Match between The Briscoes, Silas Young and Beer City Bruiser, All Night Express, and War Machine. Mark Briscoe would hit a Froggy Bow on Beer City Bruiser to get the pinfall victory.

- Up next for Ring of Honor is Steel City Excellence, which takes place tonight in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. ROH announced the following matches for the card:

* Silas Young vs. Flip Gordon (ROH World TV Championship)

* The Briscoes vs. The Young Bucks (ROH World Tag Team Championship)

* SoCal Uncensored (Frankie Kazarian, Christopher Daniels, Scorpio Sky) vs. Bullet Club (Cody, Adam Page, and Marty Scurll)

* Dalton Castle and The Boys vs. The Kingdom (Matt Taven, TK O'Ryan, and Vinny Marseglia

* Jay Lethal vs. Punishment Martinez

* Jonathan Gresham vs. Will Ferrara

* Jenny Rose vs. Brandi Rhodes

* Coast 2 Coast vs. Beer City Bruiser and Brian Milonas

- Tomorrow will be ROH Masters of the Craft in Columbus, Ohio. This show and Steel City Excellence can be seen on ROH's HonorClub streaming service. Here's the card for the show:

* Dalton Castle vs. Marty Scurll vs. Beer City Bruiser vs. Punishment Martinez (Defy or Deny Match)

* Cody vs. Matt Taven (First Blood Match)

* Silas Young (c) vs. Cheeseburger (ROH World TV Championship)

* Jay Lethal vs. Jonathan Gresham

* Coast 2 Coast vs. The Dawgs

* SoCal Uncensored and Shane Taylor vs. Flip Gordon, The Young Bucks, and Adam Page

* Sumie Sakai, Tenille Dashwood, and Deonna Purrazzo vs. Madison Rayne, Brandi Rhodes, and Jenny Rose

- TGI Friday's tweeted a photo of Cody Rhodes and Matt Jackson and wondered if they can work things out over an extreme shake. Rhodes responded, "Matt is my best friend." In the latest Being the Elite, after Cody defeated Kenny Omega at ROH Supercard of Honor XII, he wanted to celebrate with the group but they all bailed on him.

Come on, @MattJackson13 and @CodyRhodes. Can't we work this out over an Extreme Shake? pic.twitter.com/2cFtZWTqLj — TGI Fridays (@TGIFridays) April 13, 2018