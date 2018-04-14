Update On Rusev And WWE, UFC Champion Talks Ronda Rousey, Daniel Bryan - Brie Bella At 'Mania

- Above Nikki and Brie Bella watched from ringside as Daniel Bryan made his return to the ring at WrestleMania 34. Bryan and Shane McMahon teamed up to defeated Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

As noted, WWE has announced Chris Jericho will be replacing Rusev in the Casket Match against The Undertaker that is scheduled for WWE's Greatest Royal Rumble event on Friday, April 27th from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, which will air live on the WWE Network that day beginning with the Kickoff pre-show at 11am EST. For those who missed it, the storyline reason for Rusev being pulled was Lana refusing to allow him to compete in the Casket Match. WWE's announcement came just a few hours after TMZ Sports publishing a video interview with Lana and Rusev discussing the match and how The Bulgarian Brute would send The Dead Man to retirement. You can read out coverage of the interview at this link.

Since then, Rusev has removed WWE references from his social media. According to F4WOnline's Daily Update, everything has been storyline.

UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier talked to Sports Illustrated about WrestleMania 34, Undertaker's segment with John Cena being weird, Brock Lesnar,and Ronda Rousey.

"I thought Ronda blew the roof off that place," Cormier said. "The WWE did a great job of highlighting all of her strengths, right? They put her in spot where she could look like a rock star and she did. I thought it was tremendous."