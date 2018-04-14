What Was Left Off The WrestleMania 34 DVD?, The Rock At 'Rampage' Premiere, How Old Is Lita Today?

- Above is the U.S. premiere for Rock's latest film, Rampage. It was held in Los Angeles, California that 5,000 fans ended up attending. The film released yesterday and currently has a 50% rating with critics with an 80% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes.

- Today, WWE Hall of Famer Lita turns 43 years old. Today is also Brian Adams' birthday, Adams passed away in 2007.

See Also The Rock Talks Having Real Problems With John Cena, His Relationship With Cena Now

- WrestlingDVDNetwork.com revealed the WrestleMania 34 DVD will not include the WWE Hall of Fame this year due to time restraints. This year's Hall of Fame went nearly four and a half hours long. Instead, the DVD will have the Raw after WrestleMania on it. The Hall of Fame has been included on every WrestleMania DVD since 2005. It should also be noted all three WrestleMania Kickoff matches will be on the DVD, last year they were not.