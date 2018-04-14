The Velveteen Dream Being Considered For The Main Roster?, WWE Looks At Superstar Shake-Up, Cesaro

- Above is the latest Clash with Cesaro where he takes on "The Man in Shadows" for the fist time in the game.

- With the Superstar Shake-Up taking place on this week's Raw and SmackDown, WWE Editors gave their thoughts on who could swap brands. Their picks for WWE Stars going to Raw: Shinsuke Nakamura, The Riott Squad, Becky Lynch, Daniel Bryan, and The Usos. Their picks for who will go to SmackDown: Finn Balor, Braun Strowman, The Bar, The Miz, and Bayley.

- In yesterday's F4WOnline Daily Update, it was noted that Velveteen Dream is a name being mentioned to go to the main roster sooner than expected. The article said "there are differing schools of thought on it," so take the move with a grain of salt at this point. Dream has been in NXT since 2015 and is only 22 years old. Most recently, he was involved in a 6-Man Ladder Match for the NXT North American Championship, which Adam Cole won.