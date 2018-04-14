Hornswoggle On Getting A Standing Ovation From Vince McMahon And Others After Wee-LC Match

Swoggle (fka Hornswoggle) spoke with Uproxx on his WeeLC match, the cruiserweight tournament, and WWE not knowing how to handle his gimmick. Here are some of the highlights:
Not being brought back for the WWE Cruiserweight Tournament:
"I get asked that so much. I think they think like, 'Oh, he's definitely not 205 pounds or less right now.' I mean, it's not close, but I can see why they'd say that. No, and I wish they would have made mention in some way."
Wanting the original WWE Cruiserweight Championship (since he was the last to hold it):
"Yeah. And they never did anything with it, ever. And I just want that real title [belt] they never gave me, 'cause they always said, 'We're gonna bring it back.' I said, 'No, you're not. You're not gonna do that.' I just want the real one."
Fans loving the WeeLC match he had against El Torito and receiving a standing ovation in the back:
"Unexpected. People expected it to be us biting each other's asses on top of ladders. Instead, we beat the piss outta each other and ourselves. It was a lot of moving parts, man. Everyone was so excited. Everyone involved was so excited, between the agents and all the guys involved, we were so excited for everything. And I remember getting … I say it at every interview. I get to the back and didn't get ungeared for like two hours. I was like, 'This is so awesome.' Easily, maybe my only standing ovation in 'Gorilla,' even from Vince [McMahon], which made me feel really good about myself. It was awesome. That's the one where, if someone asks what I do, I give them that. I've only watched it once. It's one of the three matches in my career I've watched. I've never watched any more than that. I don't watch my stuff."
WWE not making up their mind if the Hornswoggle gimmick was a child or an adult:
"It was all the time. Literally, one week it was a child, the next week I was a grown-ass adult. I was drinking beer on SmackDown, getting hammered on SmackDown backstage, 'cause they just have me keep doing the takes. And it would bust, and I would bust it on purpose a couple times just so I could keep drinking the Guinness. I finished a four-pack of Guinness during a shoot; it was awesome. Bruce Prichard proceeds to go, 'Are you drunk?' 'No, sir. I would never drink at work. I would never get drunk.' He goes, 'You're drunk.' I go, 'Nah. Meh.' He goes, 'How about we stop drinking so much and we actually do this?' And I go, 'Ah, okay, I guess.' 'Cause we just kept topping off the beers."
Swoggle also discussed being in DX and Tinder. You can check out the full interview by clicking here.