New Match Announced For Impact Redemption, Updated Card

By Joshua Gagnon | April 14, 2018

Impact Wrestling announced a 6-Man Match for their upcoming Redemption PPV on April 22 at 8pm ET. It will be Ishimori vs. Dezmond Xavier vs. El Hijo del Fantasma vs. Brian Cage vs. DJZ vs. Trevor Lee. In the video below, Josh Mathews and Sonjay Dutt also mentioned another match announce will be coming on Monday for the PPV.



Below is the updated card:

* Austin Aries (c) vs. Pentagon Jr. vs. Fenix (Impact World Championship)
* Matt Sydal (c) vs. Petey Williams (Impact X Division Championship)
* LAX (c) vs. Eli Drake and Scott Steiner (Impact World Tag Team Championship)
* Allie (c) vs. Su Yung (Impact Knockouts Championship)
* Tommy Dreamer, Eddie Edwards, and Moose vs. oVe (House of Hardcore 6-Man Tag Match)
* Ishimori vs. Dezmond Xavier vs. El Hijo del Fantasma vs. Brian Cage vs. DJZ vs. Trevor Lee

