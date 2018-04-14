ROH Episode 342 Recap: Punishment Martinez In Action, Christopher Daniels Vs. Matt Taven Vs. Cody



Ian Riccaboni and Colt Cabana check in on commentary after the usual ROH signature video package. Shane Taylor and Punishment Martinez make their entrances.

Shane Taylor vs. Punishment Martinez

Taylor takes Martinez to the mat after a test of strength. Taylor pins Martinez for a one count. They exchange shoulder blocks, with neither man going down. Taylor clotheslines Martinez out of the ring. Martinez strikes Taylor during a Dive attempt as we head into a commercial break.

Taylor eventually sends Martinez to the ropes. Taylor slams Martinez to the mat before splashing him. Taylor pins Martinez for a two count. Martinez hits a spin-kick on Taylor, sending him to the outside. Martinez hits a Senton to the outside on Taylor. Martinez rolls Taylor back into the ring. Martinez blocks a clothesline attempt by Taylor. Martinez hits a Chokeslam on Taylor. Martinez pins Taylor for the win.

Winner: Punishment Martinez

Caprice Coleman checks in backstage with a Coleman's Pulpit segment. His guest is Jay Lethal. Lethal says he's not a fan of Coleman's show. Lethal talks about having beaten guys that Caprice could only dream of. Lethal cuts Coleman off from saying that he previously dated AJ Lee. Coleman says he's not trying to Punk him. Lethal slaps Coleman's papers down as Coleman laughs. Lethal calls the show garbage. Lethal makes his exit as Coleman signs off.

Caprice Coleman and Jay Lethal make their entrances.

Caprice Coleman vs. Jay Lethal

Coleman attacks Lethal from behind while he is on the apron. Coleman chops Lethal at ringside. Lethal strikes Coleman. Lethal suplexes Coleman. Lethal uppercuts Coleman. Lethal suplexes Coleman again. Coleman regains control and drives his boot into Lethal. Lethal sends Coleman into the side of the ring. Lethal hits an Insiguri on Coleman. Lethal hits a Suicide Dive on Coleman as we head into a commercial break.

Coleman eventually locks in a cross-face, Lethal stands up. Coleman hits a Snapmare Driver on Lethal. Coleman pins Lethal for a two count. Lethal and Coleman exchange chops in the corner. Coleman pokes Lethal in the eye to get out of a Lethal Rack. Lethal ducks a clothesline attempt from Coleman. Lethal hits the Lethal Injection. Lethal pins Coleman for the win.

Winner: Jay Lethal

A Women Of Honor highlight video package is shown.

The Kingdom's Matt Taven (with TK O'Ryan & Vinny Marseglia) makes his entrance. So Cal Uncensored's Christopher Daniels and Bullet Club's Cody (wth Bernard The Business Bear) make their entrances.

Matt Taven vs. Christopher Daniels vs. Cody

Taven strikes Daniels. Cody strikes Taven. Daniels and Cody take turns punching Taven. Daniels hits a Back Suplex on Taven. Daniels clotheslines Taven out of the ring. Cody and Daniels lock up. Cody locks in a headlock, Daniels sends Cody to the ropes. Cody and Daniels exchange strikes. Taven goes to the top turnbuckle. Taven hits a Missile Dropkick on Cody and Daniels. Daniels eventually rolls Taven up for a two count. Taven kicks Daniels. Taven goes for the Climax, Daniels sends him to the ropes. Daniels kicks Taven. Daniels goes for Angel's Wings on Taven, Cody hits a springboard kick on Daniels. Taven hits a springboard kick on Daniels. Cody sends Taven out of the ring. Daniels prevents Cody from hitting a Suicide Dive. Cody hits the Cross Rhodes on Daniels as Taven ascends the turnbuckles. Taven hits a Frog Splash on Cody as he attempts to pin Daniels. Taven pins Daniels for the win.

Winner: Matt Taven

