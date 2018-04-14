Kenny Omega Comments On Bullet Club Member Returning, Austin Aries Wins Another Title, US NJPW Dojo

- Above, NJPW posted a video that Bullet Club member, Bone Soldier, will be returning soon. Also known as Captain New Japan, Bone Soldier last appeared in NJPW in December of 2016. Kenny Omega commented on his return.

- Head Trainer of the NJPW US dojo, Katsuyori Shibata, sent out a message about more training camps taking place in May. He also noted from previous camps he's already picked out three other wrestlers to receive more training. Here is Shibata's full message:

"Hello, everyone. This is Shibata, the head coach of the NJPW Dojo Training Camp in LA. If I find any potential in the students I would like to officially train them to become New Japan Pro-Wrestling wrestlers at the LA Dojo. I have already found three samurai in the previous camps! You can apply to participate in the camps as many times as you like, so keep challenging. Show me how much you want this. I am looking for samurai with a strong heart, fiery spirit, and a tough body. Are you the one?"

- Last night, Austin Aries defeated Swerve (Shane Strickland) to win the Defy Championship at Defy's Vibes event. Aries currently has six titles and wrote about his latest victory:

"Last night continued to prove why I love being a #prowrestler doing #prowrestling right now. @defynw has something cool going on in the NW right now. Well run, good locker room, and a legion of rowdy, loyal fans. Some weren't happy how I swerved "Swerve" @stricklandshane, but sometimes that's what it takes to beat a top talent and stay #TheBeltCollector. Thank you @defynw and it's fans for a really fun night. See you soon. Time to celebrate."