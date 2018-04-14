James Ellsworth Comments On His Toughest Bump In WWE, Randy Orton, Who He'd Like To Face In The Ring

Earlier today, James Ellsworth did a Q&A with fans on Twitter. Ellsworth touched on a number of topics including who he wished he worked with, his toughest bump and Randy Orton. Here are some of the highlights:
Thoughts on Peyton Royce and Billie Kay:
Next big women's stars https://t.co/0soHeeozT6— James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) April 14, 2018
If he could have a match with any female wrestler of any era:
@TheAJMendez https://t.co/GGfmSvRlsx— James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) April 14, 2018
Who he wished he worked with more in WWE:
@HEELZiggler but I think he super kicked me on a live event once https://t.co/yZJLhYRv7X— James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) April 14, 2018
Probably the night i invented it.— Dolph Ziggler (@HEELZiggler) April 14, 2018
One day you'll perfect it like me ?? https://t.co/Mmw00EmEHz— James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) April 14, 2018
??— Dolph Ziggler (@HEELZiggler) April 14, 2018
Nicest WWE Superstar:
@NatbyNature https://t.co/7msTRrETsT— James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) April 14, 2018
Randy Orton:
Cool ass dude https://t.co/YBNIESZZSE— James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) April 14, 2018
Toughest bump he took in WWE (Braun Strowman sending him over the top rope and to the floor):
Royal rumble https://t.co/D1VI8N57bc— James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) April 14, 2018