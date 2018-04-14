Hulk Hogan Comments On The Ultimate Warrior, Xavier Woods Talks 'Wrestler's Court,' Fans On Docs

- Above, Xavier Woods and Tyler Breeze played Wheel of Fortune with some of the cast of Supers Troopers 2. At one point in the video, Woods explained to the cast what was "Wrestler's Court."

"'Wrestler's Court' is like somebody steals my move and I can take him to 'Wrestler's Court,'" Woods said. "So, we have the jury, we have everyone watching, the judge, and I plead my case. ... I can chose someone to represent me or to represent myself. We plead our cases and the jury figures everything out. Judge makes his [decision] and if you don't want to do what needs to be done - let's say he has to be my driver for the next two weeks - if he doesn't do that, then, the bailiff comes and anything could happen."

- WWE's latest poll asked fans: "Besides Andre the Giant, who else do you feel deserves to have a documentary made of their life?" As of this writing, the results are: The Undertaker (36 percent), "Stone Cold" Steve Austin (21 percent), Vince McMahon (12 percent), The Rock (12 percent), Ric Flair (10 percent), and Bruno Sammartino (10 percent).

See Also Jimmy Hart Provides Update On Heat Between Hulk Hogan And Brutus Beefcake

- Hulk Hogan commented on Twitter about speaking with The Ultimate Warrior during WrestleMania weekend when Warrior was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2014. Hogan noted that the two forgave each other and he believed what Warrior said to him during that conversation. Warrior passed away shortly after on April 8, 2014.

Warrior spoke with a God presence when we talked we said we forgave each other we said we loved each other,I choose to believe his words,next day at Raw we laughed with Patterson and had a blast! Any negative,jaded,evil opinions that his words were not true I refuse to believe HH pic.twitter.com/eUON0YUwd8 — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) April 14, 2018

Hulk can I ask the Question what or who made you question that he wasn't genuine about forgiving you. — Mark (@Markp1888) April 14, 2018