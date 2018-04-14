WrestlingInc.com

NXT Announcer Welcomes Child, Goldberg Entrance (Video), CSR On WrestleMania 34 And NXT Call-Ups

By Joshua Gagnon | April 14, 2018

- Above is the entrance video for WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg.

- As noted, NXT Announcer Nigel McGuinness missed this week's NXT TV tapings and we now know why. The birth of his daughter, Amelia. McGuinness thanked the fans for their well wishes and to WWE for their understanding and support. Mauro Ranallo and Percy Watson handled the most recent tapings.

- Below is the latest Chair Shot Reality on Wrestling Inc. featuring featuring Justin LaBar, Josh Isenberg, and Katie Arquette. This week's playlist includes: reactions to WrestleMania 34, Bobby Lashley's return/Carmella cashing-in, NXT call ups, and the upcoming WWE Superstar shakeup.

