WWE Stars Appear At UFC Event (Video), NXT Star Returns After Lengthy Injury, IRS Gives Tax Tips

By Joshua Gagnon | April 14, 2018

- Above, Irwin R. Schyster gave his top 10 tax tips, which included: "Quit your crying and pay what's due."

- Dolph Ziggler and Becky Lynch attended today's UFC on FOX: Poirier vs. Gaethje to watch Lynch's boyfriend, Luke Sanders, take on Patrick Williams. Sanders picked up the win via Unanimous Decision. In the video below, Lynch and Ziggler hype the UFC event.


- As noted, last night Nixon Newell made her NXT live event debut by teaming up with Dakota Kai to defeat Reina Gonzalez and Vanessa Borne. Newell has been out of action for the past 10 months due to a torn ACL. She not only received many welcome backs from other Superstars like Kai and Ruby Riott, but a Twitter Moment was trending for a bit on her return from injury.





