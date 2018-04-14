WWE Stars Appear At UFC Event (Video), NXT Star Returns After Lengthy Injury, IRS Gives Tax Tips

- Above, Irwin R. Schyster gave his top 10 tax tips, which included: "Quit your crying and pay what's due."
- Dolph Ziggler and Becky Lynch attended today's UFC on FOX: Poirier vs. Gaethje to watch Lynch's boyfriend, Luke Sanders, take on Patrick Williams. Sanders picked up the win via Unanimous Decision. In the video below, Lynch and Ziggler hype the UFC event.
Here we go! @WWE Superstars @HEELZiggler and @BeckyLynchWWE are fired up for #UFCGlendale! Fights start NOW on @UFCFightPass! pic.twitter.com/fCcAfzH5rL— UFC (@ufc) April 14, 2018
- As noted, last night Nixon Newell made her NXT live event debut by teaming up with Dakota Kai to defeat Reina Gonzalez and Vanessa Borne. Newell has been out of action for the past 10 months due to a torn ACL. She not only received many welcome backs from other Superstars like Kai and Ruby Riott, but a Twitter Moment was trending for a bit on her return from injury.
Oh hai there @wwenxt Universe ??????'It's 1 year since I had my last match before suffering an injury just after arriving at the WWE Performance Centre almost 10months ago! Thanks to the incredible work of the phenomenal WWE doctors, the support of amazing friends, coaches & colleagues, I was finally able to make my NXT debut with one of my best friends @dakotakai_wwe ?? Thank you @wwenxt , Thank you Dakota and thank you Venice, you certainly made this welsh girl feel extremely welcome?? Time to see what #FlyKicks can do???? #Repost @wwenxt with @get_repost ??? #NXTVenice gets a dose of @nixonnewell and @dakotakai_wwe! #FlyKicks
Absolutely overwhelmed, thank you everyone ?? https://t.co/hj9HBYrHSH— Nixon Newell?????????????? (@NixonNewell) April 14, 2018
Being sidelined for 10 months is something I can't even begin to imagine, even more so when it's stopping you from fully committing to a passion. I can't wait to see what the future has in store for you and to do it by your side is the greatest feeling @NixonNewell ?? #FlyKicks pic.twitter.com/Z3AthlQmt6— dakota ?? ????? (@DakotaKai_WWE) April 14, 2018
You guys...— Ruby Riott (@RubyRiottWWE) April 14, 2018
I'm so unbelievably stoked for @NixonNewell, who made her debut tonight with @DakotaKai_WWE at #NXTVenice. Two of the most talented broads I know, about to take over the world! pic.twitter.com/QVWK4C5ZzB