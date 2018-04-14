Locker Room Fight At Tonight's ROH Steel City Excellence?

ROH Steel City Excellence takes place tonight at 7pm ET in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and according to a number of ROH talent, it looks like there was a locker room fight.

Right now, it's unknown who was involved or any specific details. In a now deleted tweet, Cody wrote "Been awhile since I've seen a locker room fight," noting that his Chipotle meal was trampled and tweeted out a photo if it.

They trampled my chipotle — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) April 14, 2018

I'm strongly considering Flip for All In after today — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) April 14, 2018

Included in the screenshots above - now deleted - are tweets from Scorpio Sky writing, "Wow!!" and Fankie Kazarian writing, "At this level, unprofessional locker room behavior is NOT tolerated."

Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks also referenced the incident, "That type of stuff doesn't belong in my locker room!"