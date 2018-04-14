WrestlingInc.com

Tommaso Ciampa Isn't Looking For Praise From Fans, Jeff Jarrett Entrance, WWE Shop Sale

By Joshua Gagnon | April 14, 2018

- Above is WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett's entrance video.

- WWE Shop's latest sale is 40% off select tees, 30% off hoodies, and 20% off championship titles. No discount code is needed, simply click here for the discount. The sale ends on April 15 at 11:59pm PT.

- After his loss at NXT TakeOver: New Orleans to Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa tweeted out a message to those sending praise: "Understand something: Praise from a bunch of people who do not possess the grit it requires to walk one single step in my boots means absolutely nothing to me. It's equivalent to lint or a bottle cap."


