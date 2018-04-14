Rey Mysterio Working AAA Event, Daniel Bryan's Top 5 ROH Matches, Road To NJPW Wrestling Dontaku

- Above is the first two matches (starts at 27:00 mark) from NJPW Road to Wrestling Dontaku from earlier today. Below are the results:
* Ren Narita defeated Yota Tsuji
* Yuji Nagata defeated Shota Umino
* Tomoyuki Oka, Manabu Nakanishi and Ryusuke Taguchi defeated Tetsuhiro Yagi, Tiger Mask IV and Hiroyoshi Tenzan
* Taichi, TAKA Michinoku and Takashi Iizuka defeated SHO, YOH and Rocky Romero
* Tomohiro Ishii and Toru Yano defeated Toa Henare and Togi Makabe
* Michael Elgin, KUSHIDA, Juice Robinson, and David Finlay defeated YOSHI-HASHI, Will Ospreay, Hirooki Goto, and Jay White
* El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Lance Archer, Davey Boy Smith Jr., and Minoru Suzuki defeated Hiromu Takahashi, BUSHI, EVIL, SANADA, and Tetsuya Naito
- ROH's latest "5 Count" features Daniel Bryan's top five matches for the company. Starting at number five: vs. Nigel McGuinness (Glory by Honor XIII - 2009), vs. KENTA (Glory by Honor V - 2006), vs. James Gibson (Glory by Honor IV - 2005), vs. Takeshi Morishima (Manhattan Mayhem - 2007), and vs. Nigel McGuinness (ROH Unified - 2006).
- Rey Mysterio will be appearing at AAA's Verano De Escándalo event on June 3.
@reymysterio en #VeranoDeEscándalo— Lucha Libre AAA (@luchalibreaaa) April 13, 2018
3 de junio, Plaza de Toros "La Monumental" de Monterrey