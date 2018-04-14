WrestlingInc.com

Paul Ellering Comments On Separating From Authors Of Pain, Best WrestleMania 34 Photos, Brie Bella

By Joshua Gagnon | April 14, 2018

- Above, Brie Bella tried to figure out Birdie's wish list for her first birthday.

- WWE posted a gallery of the 50 best photos from WrestleMania 34. The collection includes Charlotte and Asuka facing off, The Undertaker, Finn Balor, and much more.

The pictures say it all... #WrestleMania

A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on

- As noted, The Authors of Pain made their debut earlier this week on Raw by defeating Heath Slater and Rhyno. At the end of the segment, they held back their manager Paul Ellering and said his chapter with the group had ended. There was speculation that Ellering wasn't staying on as a manager due to the increased travel on the main roster. On Twitter, Ellering denied that reason.


