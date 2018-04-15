Edge Reveals His Favorite Match At WrestleMania 34, Predicts Next Year's 'Mania Main Event

Recently on E&C's Pod Of Awesomeness, former world champions Edge and Christian shared their thoughts on the impressive SmackDown Live Women's Championship match at WrestleMania 34 between the defending champ Charlotte Flair and her opponent, the inaugural Women's Royal Rumble winner Asuka. Christian said the match was one of the best women's matches of all time while Edge called the instant classic the best match of WrestleMania 34. Edge admitted that he finally understands the allure of Asuka. Also, Edge fantasy booked Charlotte Flair versus Ronda Rousey for the main event of WrestleMania 35.

During the podcast, Christian claimed that the SmackDown Live Women's Championship bout at WrestleMania 34 was one of the best women's matches ever.

"I thought Asuka and Charlotte had an amazing match." Christian continued, "I think it's one of the best women's matches I've ever seen. I thought they told a great story and I was surprised by the finish, honestly. But in a good way, like, I like being surprised, like, I like it when things like that happen. And I think it was the right time for Asuka's [undefeated] streak to end. And, honestly, I think this will help her move forward more than it will hurt her to lose this match."

Like Christian, Edge said that his wife, WWE Hall Of Famer Beth Phoenix, thought the match was the best women's match ever.

"It was so, so good and I watched it with Beth." Edge recalled, "she was just so happy, so proud. She looked at me. She goes, 'that was the best women's match I've ever seen.' And, man, but I hate putting that label of 'best women's match'. It was just a damn good wrestling match."

Without saying the match was the best women's match of all time, 'The Rated-R Superstar' said it was his favorite WrestleMania 34 match by far.

"It was my favorite match on the show by a large margin, and, again, everything's subjective, but I loved this match," Edge declared. "When the finish happened, I was shocked. I had goosebumps. Not only was the match so, so great, but the finish was unexpected, but perfect. It was a great time for it because it was unexpected, but it wasn't unexpected like a Bill [Goldberg]/Brock [Lesnar] five-second or twenty-second match at Survivor Series unexpected. This was after a long, crazy, hard-fought back-and-forth."

Additionally, Edge acknowledged that he finally understands Asuka's appeal.

"For everybody that [has] been [asking], 'why don't you get the Asuka thing?' I get it now. That was a spectacular match and she played her part so well." Edge admitted, "I'm on the Asuka train. I get it. I'm going back to that match again, aren't I? I just thought it was a great match."

Also during the show, Edge proposed what many fans have already suggested, a Rousey versus Flair main event for next year's WrestleMania.

"You now have a match next year with Charlotte and Ronda that can main event WrestleMania. I honestly feel with how that turned out, that Asuka and Charlotte could have main evented it and everyone would've walked home happy. But I truly believe that the climate is right that it's finally time and you have the right two. Those two could main event WrestleMania after seeing Ronda's performance and seeing how well she performed." Edge predicted, "I truly think, next year, I'm calling it now, you can have Charlotte and Ronda Rousey main event WrestleMania. And I truly think that's the main event next year. I really do. Just saying."

