Yesterday we asked about the upcoming Superstar Shake-Up: 1) Who's moving?, 2) Do any champions switch?, and 3) Which brand comes out better? For champions, it seems like you all expect WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins and WWE US Champion Jinder Mahal to flip brands. As for the brands, Raw was a no brainer pick from everyone.

The top names going to Raw: Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Baron Corbin, Charlotte, Daniel Bryan, Becky Lynch, Naomi, The Usos, Shelton/Gable, and Randy Orton. Top picks headed to SmackDown: Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Jeff Hardy, Bayley (or Sasha Banks), Samoa Joe, Gallows / Anderson, and Dean Ambrose. Sanity, Andrade "Cien" Almas (with Zelina Vega), and Drew McIntyre were the more popular NXT names to get called up this week.

Thanks to everyone who responded, here are some of the top comments:

TABLE-SAN:

"They need to mind people who need promo time should be on Raw, those who should keep it short go to SmackDown. So moving guys like Elias to SmackDown wouldn't really work, but moving Bayley to SmackDown would be a great move."

Qwertie:

"I don't think there'll be too many moving or they'll just be the same roster on different brands. I expect 3 or 4 at most per brand. I think Raw will get a tag team (possibly New Day), Charlotte, Daniel Bryan & Rusev. I think SmackDown will get Balor or Jeff Hardy, Gallows & Anderson, Bayley or Sasha & Elias. Possibly Strowman too."

Josh:

"Raw - Bryan, Orton, Corbin, McIntyre, Charlotte, Ruby, Naomi, Usos, Gable & Benjamin. SmackDown - Finn, Jeff Hardy, Cass, Almas, Asuka, Sasha, Sonya, The Bar, Anderson & Gallows."

The Monster Among IWC:

"I think Rollins could be a huge player on SmackDown, trade the IC and US champion together, Jinder would do well on Raw. Bayley needs a fresh start so SmackDown will do her well and the obvious Charlotte going the other way."

