Last month, former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Rich Swann vented on Twitter and apparently considered retiring from pro wrestling after finishing up his advertised appearances. Swann then pulled himself from all of his scheduled appearances, including his Crash appearance in Mexico and everything during WrestleMania weekend.

After all the bookings ive taken im so scared to step in the ring but i cant wait lol. But after there done i will be retiring. Thank you for taking the chance on my name — rs (@GottaGetSwann) March 8, 2018

Damn i lost the dream job. Well even though im gonna be blown up as f--k i cant wait to wrestle again — rs (@GottaGetSwann) March 8, 2018

Last night at CZW's Best of the Best 17, Swann made a surprise appearance and entered the tournament. Swann faced Joe Gacy, Joey Janela, and Brandon Kirk with Gacy getting the pinfall victory over Swann. Below is video of his entrance.

To everyone thank you for the love https://t.co/gwP9BIbbZY — rs (@GottaGetSwann) April 15, 2018

In mid-December, Swann was arrested and charged for false imprisonment/kidnapping and misdemeanor battery (touching or striking) after an incident with his wife Vannarah Riggs, who currently works for Impact Wrestling as Su Yung. Swann was driving a car with Riggs and apparently began to critique her performance at a wrestling show earlier in the night.

Swann supposedly got angry and Riggs jumped out of the car because she was worried that the argument was going to escalate. Swann allegedly stopped the car in traffic and yelled for her to return before dragging her back to the vehicle. The car was apparently not in park, and it crashed into a telephone pole. Swann denied physically touching Riggs and the couple reconciled shortly after with the charges being dropped.

Swann and the WWE mutually parted ways in February.