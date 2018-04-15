Ronda Rousey Gets Emotional Over WWE Star's Entrance, Nia Jax, WWE Power Rankings

- Above are the latest WWE Power Rankings. Starting at number ten: The Bludgeon Brothers, Carmella, Ronda Rousey, Daniel Bryan, Nia Jax, Braun Strowman, Charlotte, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, and at number one, Brock Lesnar.
- After defeating Alexa Bliss at WrestleMania 34, Nia Jax joined the Hall of Raw Women's Champions gallery, which you can see by clicking here.
- WWE posted a behind the scenes at WrestleMania 34 video and at the 2:45 mark they had footage of Ronda Rousey tearing up over Shinsuke Nakamura's practice entrance. A fan sent a gif of it to Rousey and she responded, "Try walking into the Mercedes-Benz Superdome the first time to a sight like that and not tear up." Rousey and Kurt Angle defeated Triple H and Stephanie McMahon at the PPV.
Love this. @RondaRousey getting emotional watching @ShinsukeN and @hurricanenita practicing their WrestleMania entrance. pic.twitter.com/DXazAVHzej— frank ???? (@thenextblgthing) April 13, 2018
Try walking into the Mercedes Benz Superdome the first time to a sight like that and not tear up https://t.co/Chhseg4J5x— Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) April 13, 2018