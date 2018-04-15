Chris Jericho On Casket Match Against The Undertaker, Vince McMahon Calls Iron Sheik Match, Birthday

- Above is a clip of Iron Sheik wrestling Steve King on All-Star Wrestling with Vince McMahon and Bruno Sammartino calling the action.
- Former WWE Cruiserweight and current Impact World Champion, Austin Aries, turns 40 today. As noted, Aries won the Defy Championship over the weekend and currently has six championship titles to his name.
Last night continued to prove why I love being a #prowrestler doing #prowrestling right now. @defynw has something cool going on in the NW right now. Well run, good locker room, and a legion of rowdy, loyal fans. Some weren't happy how I swerved "Swerve" @stricklandshane, but sometimes that's what it takes to beat a top talent and stay #TheBeltCollector. Thank you @defynw and it's fans for a really fun night. See you soon. Time to celebrate ?? . . . #Sexchampion #TheTruth #TGMTEL #TheBridgeBuilder
- Chris Jericho posted a fan made graphic of his upcoming casket match against The Undertaker at the Greatest Royal Rumble on April 27. As noted, earlier in the week he replaced Rusev in this match. The reason WWE gave was Lana didn't want her husband in such a match. Jericho commented that he is undefeated in Casket Matches and Undertaker will rest in peace. It should be noted this is Jericho's first casket match.