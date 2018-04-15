Sasha Banks Gets Props From NXT Star, UUDD - Basketball Arcade Tournament, WWE - Instagram

- Above is an 8-man Pop-A-Shot Arcade Basketball Tournament featuring Xavier Woods, Luke Harper, Tyler Breeze, Aiden English, Drew Gulak, Mustafa Ali, Tye Dillinger, and Baron Corbin. In two first-round match ups, Woods was able to outscore Harper 61-58. Aiden English beat Drew Gulak, 63-27.

- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos. The collection included: Shinsuke Nakamura, Ric Flair (with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin), Triple H (with The Authors of Pain), and Billie Kay.

#Wrestlemania ?????? A post shared by Billie Kay (@billiekaywwe) on Apr 8, 2018 at 2:33pm PDT

See Also Sasha Banks On Being More Direct With Vince McMahon, Wanting Women To Main Event WWE Live Events

- Kairi Sane gave praise to Sasha Banks on her Twitter, "I LOVE Sasha Banks. She is the person who I look up to and I respect her a lot." The two took a photo together during WrestleMania weekend.