Sasha Banks Gets Props From NXT Star, UUDD - Basketball Arcade Tournament, WWE - Instagram

By Joshua Gagnon | April 15, 2018

- Above is an 8-man Pop-A-Shot Arcade Basketball Tournament featuring Xavier Woods, Luke Harper, Tyler Breeze, Aiden English, Drew Gulak, Mustafa Ali, Tye Dillinger, and Baron Corbin. In two first-round match ups, Woods was able to outscore Harper 61-58. Aiden English beat Drew Gulak, 63-27.

- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos. The collection included: Shinsuke Nakamura, Ric Flair (with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin), Triple H (with The Authors of Pain), and Billie Kay.

- Kairi Sane gave praise to Sasha Banks on her Twitter, "I LOVE Sasha Banks. She is the person who I look up to and I respect her a lot." The two took a photo together during WrestleMania weekend.



