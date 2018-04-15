Sting Reunites With Former WCW Stars, Most Dangerous Submissions In WWE, WWE 2K18 Barricade Smashes

- Above is a look at the ten brutal barricade bashings in WWE 2K18 with number one going to Goldberg spearing Brock Lesnar through a barricade.

- WWE took a look at the ten most dangerous submission holds in WWE right now. Beginning at number ten: Becky Lynch's Dis-arm-her, Kurt Angle's Ankle Lock, Shayna Baszler's Kirifuda Clutch, Johnny Gargano's Gargano Escape, Samoa Joe's Coquina Clutch, Charlotte's Figure-Eight, Daniel Bryan's "Yes!" Lock, Asuka's Asuka Lock, AJ Styles' Calf Crusher, and at number one, Ronda Rousey's Armbar.

- Sting tweeted a photo of himself with Lex Luger, Mr. Hughes, Mick Foley, and Rick Steiner at WrestleCon during WrestleMania weekend.