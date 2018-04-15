WrestlingInc.com

Sting Reunites With Former WCW Stars, Most Dangerous Submissions In WWE, WWE 2K18 Barricade Smashes

By Joshua Gagnon | April 15, 2018

- Above is a look at the ten brutal barricade bashings in WWE 2K18 with number one going to Goldberg spearing Brock Lesnar through a barricade.

- WWE took a look at the ten most dangerous submission holds in WWE right now. Beginning at number ten: Becky Lynch's Dis-arm-her, Kurt Angle's Ankle Lock, Shayna Baszler's Kirifuda Clutch, Johnny Gargano's Gargano Escape, Samoa Joe's Coquina Clutch, Charlotte's Figure-Eight, Daniel Bryan's "Yes!" Lock, Asuka's Asuka Lock, AJ Styles' Calf Crusher, and at number one, Ronda Rousey's Armbar.

Sting On Facing An Inebriated Jeff Hardy In TNA, Favorite TNA Match, Which Legend He 'Tamed', WCW
See Also
Sting On Facing An Inebriated Jeff Hardy In TNA, Favorite TNA Match, Which Legend He 'Tamed', WCW

- Sting tweeted a photo of himself with Lex Luger, Mr. Hughes, Mick Foley, and Rick Steiner at WrestleCon during WrestleMania weekend.


Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

Listen to the latest episode of the Wrestling INC. Podcast on iTunes!

Most Popular

Back To Top