Rusev Says Goodbye To Aiden English?, WWE Host Wins NY Emmy Award, Mark Henry Entrance Video

- Above is WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry's entrance video.

- WWE congratulated WWE Studio Host Scott Stanford for winning "Best Morning Show" with PIX11 News at last night's New York Emmy Awards.

Congratulations to @scottstanford1 on winning an #Emmy award for "Best Morning Show" at the @NYEmmyAwards last night! — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 15, 2018

- As noted, WWE has announced Chris Jericho will be replacing Rusev in the Casket Match against The Undertaker that is scheduled for WWE's Greatest Royal Rumble on Friday, April 27th from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, which will air live on the WWE Network that day beginning with the Kickoff pre-show at 11am EST. For those who missed it, the storyline reason for Rusev being pulled was Lana refusing to allow him to compete in the Casket Match. WWE's announcement came just a few hours after TMZ Sports publishing a video interview with Lana and Rusev discussing the match and how The Bulgarian Brute would send The Dead Man to retirement.

Since then, Rusev has removed WWE references from his social media. According to F4WOnline's Daily Update, everything has been storyline. Earlier today, Rusev wrote "Gonna miss you bud!" on English's latest post on Instagram.

A post shared by Aiden English (@dramakingwwe) on Apr 15, 2018 at 7:46am PDT

@Chase92OU4life contributed to this article.