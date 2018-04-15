Spoilers From Last Night's ROH Steel City Excellence

Last night's ROH Steel City Excellence took place in Pittsburgh, PA and was also a TV taping. Below are spoilers of what took place:

* Chuckie T. defeated Josh Woods

* Bully Ray cut a promo where he called out ROH COO Joe Koff.

* Coast 2 Coast defeated The Beer City Bruiser and Brian Milonas

* Sumie Sakai defeated Stella Gray (Women of Honor Championship). Post-match, Jenny Rose challenged for the title.

* Silas Young defeated Flip Gordon (World TV Championship)

* Jonathan Gresham defeated Will Ferrara. Post-match, Rhett Titus attacked Gresham and The Motor City Machine Guns made the save.

* Shane Taylor defeated Ryan Nova

* The Kingdom defeated Dalton Castle and The Boys

* Tenille Dashwood cut a promo saying she's home at Ring of Honor and wants the WOH Championship.

* The Young Bucks defeated The Briscoes via DQ.

* Jenny Rose defeated Brandi Rhodes

* Jay Lethal defeated Punishment Martinez

* Kelly Klein defeated Madison Rayne

* Bully Ray took out two local competitors during their match. Cheeseburger showed up to get in Bully's face. Joe Koff ended up firing Bully as the ROH Enforcer and Bully announced he's a wrestler again after retiring a few months back.

* The Motor City Machine Guns defeated The Dawgs

* Cody, Marty Scurll and Hangman Page defeated Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky.

ROH's next event is Masters of the Craft at 7pm ET tonight from Columbus, Ohio. The event is streaming for HonorClub members, here's the card:

* Dalton Castle vs. Marty Scurll vs. Beer City Bruiser vs. Punishment Martinez (Defy or Deny Match)

* Cody vs. Matt Taven (First Blood Match)

* Silas Young (c) vs. Cheeseburger (ROH World TV Championship)

* Jay Lethal vs. Jonathan Gresham

* Coast 2 Coast vs. The Dawgs

* SoCal Uncensored and Shane Taylor vs. Flip Gordon, The Young Bucks, and Adam Page

* Sumie Sakai, Tenille Dashwood, and Deonna Purrazzo vs. Madison Rayne, Brandi Rhodes, and Jenny Rose

Source: PWInsider