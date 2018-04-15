Asuka And Carmella Banter On Twitter, WWE's Upcoming Schedule, Charlotte - Canvas 2 Canvas

- Above, Asuka and Charlotte were featured in the latest Canvas 2 Canvas. Next week's subject will be Daniel Bryan.

- Both brands received a break after WrestleMania, but for the Raw brand that will end on Monday night in Hartford, CT. After that, from Wednesday until Saturday they will be touring South Africa (Cape Town, Pretoria, and Johannesburg). The SmackDown brand gets back to work on Tuesday night from Providence, RI.

- Earlier today, WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella and Asuka went back and forth a bit on Twitter after Asuka tweeted out a photo of herself with the caption, "Fabulous." Carmella responded, "Girls just wanna be Carmella" and Asuka replied as only she can, "It makes me laugh to death." Earlier this week on SmackDown, Carmella successfully cashed-in her MITB opportunity after Billie Kay and Peyton Royce beat down Charlotte.

Girls just wanna be Carmella. ??????? https://t.co/QvUWM6g8gg — Smackdown Womens Champion (@CarmellaWWE) April 15, 2018

It makes me laugh to death ?? https://t.co/mOJH5NsdlU — ASUKA / ??? (@WWEAsuka) April 15, 2018